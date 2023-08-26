The exhibition "Rembrandt and his Contemporaries" at the Hermitage Amsterdam has attracted 100,000 visitors since February, the museum announced on Thursday. The exhibition, which can be seen until Sunday, is the museum's last under the Hermitage name. As of Sept. 1, the museum on the Amstel will continue to operate under the name H'ART Museum.



The exhibition features 35 paintings by Dutch masters, many of which have not been seen in the Netherlands for decades. In addition to works by Rembrandt, the collection features paintings by his teacher Pieter Lastman, students and followers such as Ferdinand Bol and Arent de Gelder, and contemporaries such as Carel Fabritius and Jan Steen. The works come from the Leiden Collection, one of the largest private collections of seventeenth-century Dutch art.



In 2025, all 17 Rembrandts from the Leiden collection will be on display at the H'ART Museum in honor of the capital's 750th anniversary. Starting Monday, the museum will begin setting up the first exhibition under the new name. The exhibition Julius Caesar - I came, I saw and I fell - will be on display starting Saturday, September 16.



Hermitage Amsterdam broke ties with the eponymous state museum in St. Petersburg, Russia last March because Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result, the museum had to look for a new interpretation and name. H'ART Museum will collaborate with top international museums such as the British Museum, Center Pompidou, and Smithsonian American Art Museum for future exhibitions.