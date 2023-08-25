The police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old Polish woman found dead in the bushes on Strausslaan in Roosendaal last week. “The police now take strongly into account that the woman has become the victim of a crime,” the police said on Friday.

Passing young people found the 44-year-old woman dead in the bushes on Saturday evening, August 19. According to Omroep Brabant, the woman was homeless and had been staying near Strausslaan for some time, possibly with one or more men.

The police launched a large-scale investigation, speaking to witnesses and checking footage from surveillance- and doorbell cameras in the area.

Investigators asked anyone with information to come forward, also publishing information about the case in Polish.