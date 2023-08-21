A body was discovered in a canal near Biest-Houtakker during the Decibel Outdoor festival in Hilvarenbeek, Noord-Brabant, according to a police report on Monday. This marks the second death associated with the hardstyle music event, following the discovery of a deceased man in a tent within the camping area on Sunday.

On Monday, the police announced a 23-year-old man had gone missing. His friends alerted the police at 01:45 a.m. early Monday, stating they had lost contact with him, AD reported. With no contact established by Monday morning, a Burgernet alert was issued. Both police and festival security initiated a search, and a police helicopter was also utilized.

By around 2:30 p.m., the police reported the discovery of a body in a canal near Biest-Houtakker. An investigation is underway to determine if it is the missing individual.

This is the second death linked to this year's Decibel Outdoor Festival. On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was found dead in a tent at the Beekse Bergen camping area where the festival takes place. Although efforts were made to resuscitate him, they were unsuccessful. As of Saturday evening, the cause of his death remained unknown.