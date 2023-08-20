The body of a 19-year-old man was found at the Decibel Outdoor festival in Hilvarenbeek, Noord-Brabant, on Saturday. An attempt was made to revive the man, according to the police. The cause of death was not known by Saturday evening.

Police said that the deceased individual was found in the morning in a tent at the camping area of Beekse Bergen, where the festival is held. Nothing has been ruled out regarding the cause of death, but investigators were under the assumption it was a medical incident.

A spokesperson for Decibel Outdoor confirmed that there was an incident with a visitor at the festival site on Saturday morning. “The person in question was taken away in an ambulance. Later we heard that the person had passed away.”

The spokesperson calls the death “terrible,” and offered “condolences to all the relatives.”