A total of five people were injured, including three children, in an early morning traffic accident near Aarlanderveen on Saturday. A delivery van and a passenger car collided in the northbound lanes of the N207 at about 6:30 a.m. in the village, which is part of Alphen aan den Rijn.

Ernstig ongeval op de Oostkanaalweg-N207 bij #Aarlanderveen, zes personen waaronder drie kinderen zijn naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. De weg blijft komende tijd dicht vanwege het onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/9M3tiwAy2p — 112HM.nl (@112HM) August 19, 2023

"Five people were examined and transported to hospital," police said in a statement. Records show the first dispatch from emergency services came at 6:33 a.m., with paramedics sent to the scene in several ambulances, along with police, and firefighters.

The accident led to the closure of a stretch of the N207 in both directions. According to the Province of Zuid-Holland, the road was shut between the N231 and the Zegerbaan roundabout.

"Police are investigating the cause of the accident." Traffic investigators were still at the scene several hours later.