Anyone traveling to or from France this weekend should keep an umbrella in the car in case of a breakdown under the blazing sun. The south and southeast of France is expecting a heat wave in the coming days. As such, drivers should also check oil and coolant levels before leaving, Dutch travel association ANWB said in a set of recommendations for holidaymakers who plan to be on the road between their home and their vacation spot.

A heightened weather alert was issued for 19 of France's 101 departments. In the southern regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, the temperature can rise up to 41 degrees Celsius.

The ANWB advised holidaymakers to open up their car doors and windows before hitting the road in France. "This way, the worst heat can escape," said a spokesperson. It is also important to make sure that the car is well maintained and that the air conditioning is working.

It is also wise not to set the air conditioning too high, and not colder than six degrees below the outside temperature. "Otherwise the difference will be too big and you will get a blast from the heat when you get out of the car," she said.

The ANWB said it expects a great deal of traffic on the roads in France this coming weekend, especially on Saturday. It mainly concerns holidaymakers returning home. The new school year starts on Monday in the central school region of the Netherlands.

Emergency centers for the ANWB, SOS International and Eurocross said that they have received very few requests for help from Dutch people because of the heat in France.