Three additional parties are considering filing bankruptcy claims against the bargain chain Big Bazar. This was reported on Thursday by Joost Konings, the director of the collection company Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam, which is managing these applications. An application was previously filed on behalf of a landlord of a store in Goes. With these debt claims, the parties aim to ensure Big Bazar meets its payment responsibilities.

The three recent applications are not from landlords but from two suppliers and an employment agency. Their collective goal is to secure payment of a sum totaling 180,000 euros. Konings indicated that these applications will be submitted to an Amsterdam court in the coming days.

The cumulative claims known by Konings have now reached 1.8 million euros, including interest and collection costs. This sum is not only collected by Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam. For example, Konings consulted with two attorneys representing two separate creditors. The debts for these parties stand at 700,000 euros for unpaid supplies of fireworks and 550,000 euros for unsettled store inventory.

According to Konings, these attorneys are monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings. "The real concern is whether Big Bazar is either unwilling or unable to settle these debts," he stated.

Konings observed that Big Bazar's CEO Heerke Kooistra seemed committed to addressing his creditors' concerns. Kooistra has for example repeatedly requested financial statements, which were then provided. "Despite that, nothing has been paid, the claims have remained uncontested, and no attorney from Big Bazar has come forward," Konings said.

Big Bazar declined to comment on Thursday. However, a few days ago, Kooistra mentioned that Big Bazar will close 20 loss-making stores and is seeking rent reductions for 20 other stores. According to Kooistra, these measures are necessary to sustain the bargain chain, which has 120 stores and employs 1,400 staff members. The company's director also expressed confidence that he would reach solutions with the involved parties.

Kooistra also expressed skepticism about the success of the bankruptcy claim from the Goes landlord. He said he believes the claim was lodged more as a pressure tactic than a genuine bankruptcy concern. As for this particular case, a court hearing in Amsterdam is scheduled for the end of the month.