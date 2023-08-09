Big Bazar’s problems are piling up. One of the bargain chain’s landlords has given up on getting the company to pay its overdue rent and has therefore asked a collection company to file for Big Bazar’s bankruptcy. The Amsterdam District Court will handle the case on August 29, RTL Nieuws reports.

Collection company Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam filed for the bankruptcy on behalf of Big Bazar’s landlord in Goes. The company owes 20,000 euros in rental debt for this location. “We hope to be the first to force that my client gets her money back,” Joost Konings of Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam told the broadcaster.

Konings hopes that Big Bazar will pay the overdue rent to avert bankruptcy. He’s also in contact with three other creditors who could support a possible bankruptcy.

Last month, RTL Nieuws reported that Big Bazar had already been evicted from buildings in Schagen and Leeuwarden due to overdue rent. The bargain chain is also at odds with a Belgian entrepreneur who gave Big Bazar a loan. According to the broadcaster, Big Bazar stopped making interest payments on the loan.

Big Bazar owner Heerke Kooistra was unavailable for comment. He previously told RTL Nieuws that he “fights for his company” and wants to get rid of the high rents paid for the buildings.