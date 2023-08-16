A large fire destroyed an apartment complex on Vlieland on Tuesday. The building can be considered a total loss, the fire department said. No one got hurt, and firefighters rescued a dog from the burning building.

The building in question is apartment accommodation for guests of the island, according to Leeuwarder Courant. The municipality had to find alternative accommodation for at least 46 holidaymakers.

The fire was reported to the emergency services late in the afternoon. There were no people in the building when the fire started, so no one got hurt. The firefighters rescued a dog.

To fight the fire, the local safety office Veiligheidsregio Fryslan deployed Defense fire engines present on the island and had two firefighting teams and an aerial work platform ferried over from the mainland.

Veiligheidsregio Fryslan, reported that the fire was under control at 8:45 p.m. The fire department worked for hours more to extinguish it.

