A man got stabbed at an Islamic prayer room in a shared home on Heezerweg in Eindhoven on Monday evening. The police arrested a suspect, a 41-year-old man from Eindhoven, a short time later.

The owner of the home rents out rooms on the first story. The Islamic prayer space is on the same floor. Several people were leaving the prayer room when a man with no shirt on and a large knife confronted them, the police said. “He made stabbing movements toward them, and one of the men sustained minor injuries to his arm.”

The suspect fled. Responding police officers found him on Spiraestraat a short time later and arrested him. “The man was under the influence of alcohol,” the police said.

According to the police, the initial investigation indicates that the fact that the stabbing happened at the prayer room was a coincidence. “Of course, the police will continue to investigate the exact circumstances and cause of the incident.”

Mohammed Iqbad Shahid, the landlord of the space and operator of the adjacent supermarket, also told Eindhovens Dagblad that the stabbing “had nothing to do with the prayer room.” According to him, the suspect is one of the tenants. He got into a fight with one of the visitors to the prayer room.

According to ED, the suspect took off on a scooter and threw a large knife under a car before the police found him. The victim got several stitches at a hospital and could go home after treatment.