A woman was stabbed to death in a home on Troyeshof in Eindhoven on Sunday evening, the Oost-Brabant police said on X. A man is in custody for possible involvement.

According to Omroep Brabant, the involved home is located in a courtyard with housing for senior citizens. Locals told the broadcaster that an elderly couple lived there.

The police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found the injured woman inside the home. She died at the scene.

The police cordoned off Troyeshof and set up a large white tent in front of the house while forensic investigators performed a trace evidence investigation.

A spokesperson for the police could not tell Omroep Brabant on Sunday evening what the relationship was between the victim and the arrested suspect and whether they were the residents.