Customers who still have a broken bicycle at a VanMoof branch must collect them this week. A sign in the window of their flagship store in Amsterdam says: “WE’RE CLOSED. Your last chance to pick up your bike will be August 16th, 17th, and 18th - from 10 am to 6 pm. No appointment needed.”

The Amsterdam electric bicycle manufacturer was declared bankrupt on July 18. The company had struggled for some time, with warranty coverage among the most severe issues. Many of the bicycles sold had defects, and VanMoof spent a substantial sum on repairs.

The bankruptcy left many VanMoof customers with bikes in for repairs showing up to closed doors. So many people called the police to accuse the bicycle manufacturer of theft that the police had to issue a public statement asking them to stop. VanMoof opened its doors to return bicycles that had been in for repairs on July 27, though it warned that not all bikes had been fixed. Anyone who hasn’t picked up their bike yet must do so by 6:00 p.m. Friday.

A problem VanMoof bicycle owners faces is that the company had many parts specifically designed and a lot of propriety software, so not all repairers can work on the bikes. And the VanMoof parts form part of the bankruptcy process, so they can’t be sold at the moment.

De Broers Fietesen in Amersfoort, a “Certified VanMoof Workshop,” has found a solution, owner Tamor Hartogs told Parool. “We can indeed repair the bicycles without being dependent on VanMoof products. So we don’t need them anymore,” he said. “That sounds harsh, but it’s the truth. And I even dare say that the bicycles have become a lot more future-proof this way. They now last longer.”

“VanMoof’s motto? If something is broken, you have to replace it. Well, we do that differently now,” Hartogs said. “We repair and have found better quality alternatives. We can therefore solve all problems, and the bikes can ride again.”

Since figuring out a way to repair the broken bikes without unavailable parts, Hartogs’ phones have been ringing off the hook. Both the store and the reservation system are full of VanMoof bikes awaiting repair, he said.

The French platform for refurbished e-bikes Upway, which previously had a partnership with VanMoof, also offered to help VanMoof customers repair their bikes.

The administrators handling VanMoof’s bankruptcy are working on a possible restart for the company. Last week, administrator Jan Padberg reported that they were still talking to several parties and hoped to make an announcement early this week.