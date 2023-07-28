The French platform for refurbished e-bikes Upway is offering owners of VanMoof bicycles help in repairing them. Upway now focuses on refurbishing second-hand bicycles for reselling. Before that, the company had a partnership with VanMoof for a while, so Upway’s mechanics know how to repair the bikes.

Upway will repair bicycles for a year from September and has 500 spots available. VanMoof customers pay 89 euros for their bikes to be picked up and inspected by Upway in its workshops. The e-bike owners only have to pay for the parts. If the bike is beyond repair, Upway will make an offer to buy it and use the parts to repair other VanMoof bikes.

VanMoof went bankrupt earlier this month. The bankruptcy caused problems for VanMoof bicycle owners because the Amsterdam company had many parts specifically designed and a lot of propriety software.

Previously, Belgian industry competitor Cowboy made an app with which VanMoof owners could download a special code from VanMoof’s services needed to continue using their bicycles.

People who took their bikes to VanMoof for repair could pick them up from Thursday. But not all the bicycles had been repaired before the company went bankrupt.