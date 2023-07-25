VanMoof customers will have the opportunity to collect their bikes they dropped off for repair at a VanMoof branch, the company declared on its website. The pick-up process is expected to start on July 27, and customers will have until August 18 to do it.

The customers will receive an invitation from the company to schedule an appointment to pick up their bike from the service point where they dropped it off. Is it possible to send someone else to pick up the bike.

The company warned that it will be open only for this purpose. “Our service hubs are ONLY open for bike pickups. Our employees are ONLY there to support this process, they are NOT able to provide repair services anymore and also don’t have any answers on other matters like open orders or refunds.” The firm also warned that employees might close the service hubs “if they feel their wellbeing is at risk.”

The state of returned bikes depends on whether repairs were completed before the company went bankrupt on July 17. No repairs were made after this date.

An Amsterdam court declared the Dutch company bankrupt on July 18. The bicycle company was forced to close its shops and request protection from creditors. In Amsterdam and elsewhere, customers found themselves in front of a closed door when visiting the company's stores, sometimes with their bicycle left inside.

The bankruptcy of the e-bike company VanMoof has left consumers in the lurch in many ways. VanMoof's bicycles are very exclusive and designed by VanMoof itself. As a result, there are many specially designed parts in the bicycles that have been developed specifically for the company. That makes repairs challenging.