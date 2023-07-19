The Amsterdam police have received many accusations of criminality and questions from VanMoof customers who believe their bicycles were stolen by the the company, the Amsterdam police said on social media this week. The police could not provide exact numbers, a spokesperson said. The police are calling on customers of the bankrupt e-bike company to stop contacting them.

"The customers who have bought a bicycle here or have given their VanMoof bicycle for repair, ask whether they can report the theft to the police or have already reported the theft online." However, the police said that declarations, reports and questions about the bankrupt company will not be processed. "A bankruptcy is a civil matter and not a criminal matter. No matter how irritating, the police can not do anything for customers for this reason."

An Amsterdam court declared the Dutch company bankrupt on Tuesday. The VanMoof administrators previously appointed by the court will investigate the possibilities of a restart as trustees. Last week, the bicycle company was forced to close its shops and request protection from creditors. In Amsterdam and elsewhere, customers found themselves in front of a closed door when visiting the company's stores, even when sometimes their bicycle remained inside.

Many VanMoof customers left with little room to resolve the issue

The bankruptcy of the e-bike company VanMoof has left consumers in the lurch in many ways, according to Dutch consumer advocacy group Consumentenbond. People who have already ordered their bicycle and made a down payment are in danger of never seeing their money again. And for those who already have a VanMoof, the question is whether the bicycle can still be repaired in the event of a problem.

A spokesperson for the Consumentenbond explained that VanMoof's bicycles were very exclusive. "It's a unique product that was designed by VanMoof itself." As a result, there are many specially designed parts in the bicycles that have been developed specifically for the company. That makes repairs difficult.

In the Netherlands, repairs can actually only be carried out by garage chain KwikFit. But that company has already announced that their supply of parts has been used up. Since it became known that the Amsterdam-based electric bicycle maker was about to collapse, consumers raced to KwikFit to get what they can.

The Consumentenbond advised customers who are still waiting for a bicycle they ordered to report any undelivered items to the bankruptcy administrator. Those customers will then be added to the list of creditors. "Unfortunately you end up at the back of the queue. First the tax authorities, the UWV and the bank have to be paid, and then the curator will see what is left for suppliers and customers, for example."

Those whose bicycles were dropped off for repair at a VanMoof branch just before the bankruptcy should be able to get it back, according to the Consumentenbond. "Then that bicycle is already yours. The curator cannot sell it to pay off creditors." The Consumentenbond also advised these VanMoof owners to contact the curator. The association would not speculate when bicycles will be returned to their owners. The process could take some time.

VanMoof's trustees could not be reached for comment.