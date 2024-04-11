Dutch electric bicycle manufacturer VanMoof is again selling bicycles via its own website. Customers can choose from the S5 and A5 models, the company's latest generation of bicycles. CEO Eliott Wertheimer speaks of "a huge milestone."

VanMoof was declared bankrupt after a high-profile period of turmoil last year. The company was eventually able to make a new start thanks to an acquisition by LaVoie, an e-scooter manufacturer that falls under McLaren Applied. The British company was an offshoot of the McLaren Group and its motorsport racing business, but is now owned by investment firm Greybull Capital.

Wertheimer said in a statement that VanMoof's products and technologies have been analyzed and evaluated recently. Based on the results, the new bicycles have been "built from the ground up."

But VanMoof has not only focused on selling new bicycles. For example, the company announced last month that it was thoroughly changing its working methods.

The company, which fell into financial distress because it handled all repair work in-house, now outsources maintenance to third parties. VanMoof works together with bicycle makers at 50 locations in seven countries.

The CEO also said he is aware "that the coming years will be all about regaining trust."