The traffic controller shortage at rail operator ProRail is partly resolved, leading to a significant reduction in train cancellations this year, ProRail confirmed to NOS after a report by AD on Tuesday. Over the past two years, ProRail struggled with a shortage of traffic controllers, which caused many train cancellations in various parts of the country.

Since last year, the rail operator has intensified its efforts to hire more traffic controllers. The company faced a shortage of around 70 people last year. This figure dropped to about 45 by January, and it is expected to decrease further to around 35 by the end of the year.

“We are happy with how things are going now," ProRail spokesperson Andy Wiemer told AD. "Our staff can now regularly take breaks, go on vacations, attend weddings, and the work atmosphere among them is improving." Wiemer acknowledged that the workload on traffic controllers was excessive in previous times.

The improvements, Wiemer stated, are a result of various measures like recruitment campaigns and expanding internal training capabilities. The key lies in “attracting, training, and retaining staff," he noted. This strategy led to the onboarding of 60 new staff members in 2021 and another 70 in 2022. ProRail projects that between 80 and 90 new train controllers will join this year.

ProRail observed that younger traffic controllers do not envision a lifelong career. To address this, they are offering career advancement opportunities. But with a high turnover rate, constant training of new staff over the coming years will remain crucial, especially considering many might retire due to age. “You used to be a train controller for life, but that is no longer the case. Young people want perspective and something else after some time, that is the new reality,” he said.

According to the travelers' association Rover, passengers experienced minimal cancellations this summer due to staff shortages, NOS reported on Tuesday. "Trains not running were frequent because of the staff shortage in the past. This year, I can't remember when that happened.” Rover spokesperson Freek Bos told NOS. He noted that the rail operator managed operations without any problems throughout the summer vacation period.