Trains are again canceled due to a staff shortage at the traffic control of rail manager ProRail. This time, no trains can run between Utrecht and Arnhem, Utrecht and Rhenen, and between Ede-Wageningen and Barneveld Zuid on Saturday between 5:30 and 7:00 a.m., ProRail said on Twitter on Friday.

ProRail has been struggling with a shortage of traffic controllers for some time, as a result of which trains had to be canceled from the timetable more often. Last week, for example, there were again problems and train traffic on the same routes came to a standstill from Thursday 23:00 to Friday 7:00.

ProRail reports that it does not take the decision to run fewer trains lightly, and that it also find it very annoying to have to make that decision. "For both the transporters and the travelers who use the rail," according to the rail manager.

With reporting by ANP