The suspect in a fatal shooting in Den Helder this past weekend has been arrested. The 26-year-old man turned himself in on Tuesday, the police said. A 25-year-old man died, and two others got hurt in the shooting.

The shooting happened near a pub on Bassingracht during the early hours of Saturday morning. Three people got hurt, two critically. One of the critically injured later died in hospital.

The suspect fled after the shooting. The police immediately started investigating and established the suspect’s identity but could not find him. He turned himself in at a police station on Tuesday.

The man is in restricted custody, which means he can only have contact with his lawyer. He will be arraigned on Friday.