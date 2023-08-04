The 21-year-old suspect who was arrested after the stabbing of an employee in a HEMA store on Faunastraat in Wormer in the province of Noord-Holland yesterday was previously banned from the store, RTL Nieuws reported on Friday. The employee was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries but is now stable.

Shortly before the stabbing, police were sent to the scene to escort the 21-year-old woman out of the store due a shopping ban. Officers told her she was not allowed to enter the store. When it looked like she was leaving, the officers also left.

However, not long after, the police received a call that the woman had returned and that there was a stabbing in the store. "The colleagues went back and were able to provide life-saving aid and apprehend the suspect immediately," a police spokesperson stated.

The 23-year-old female victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but as NU.nl reported on Friday, she is now out of danger.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Monday.

The incident prompted the HEMA store on Faunastraat in Wormer to close on Friday. However, the store is set to reopen on Saturday. "We have a team ready, and it's also important to show that we're back," the spokesperson said.