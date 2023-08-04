A HEMA employee got stabbed in the store in Wormer on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services rushed the 23-year-old woman to a hospital with severe injuries. The police arrested a 21-year-old woman, RTL Nieuws reports.

Both the victim and the suspect are from Wormer. Nothing is yet known about the motive for the stabbing.

HEMA said it was “shocked” by the stabbing in its Wormer branch. “Where possible, our colleagues will be supported by Victim Support.”

Jeroen Schalkwijk, deputy mayor of Wormerland, called the stabbing “sad news” on X, formerly Twitter. “We sympathize with her and condemn this violence.”