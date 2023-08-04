The cold and wet weather expected this weekend will not stop people from celebrating on Saturday during the 26th edition of the Canal Parade, the organization said on Friday. "Everyone is prepared for the rain. People along the side can bring an umbrella, and people on the boats bring dry clothes. All boats are double-checking that all electricals are properly covered and that the deck isn't too slippery. Other than that, we'll wait and see what the weather gods have in store," said a spokesperson for the organization.

"We've had rainy editions before. Back then, we also thought nobody would show up, but the quays were still packed," the spokesperson continued. "And if people find it too wet, they can watch the parade live on TV!"

Organizers also informed people sailing on their boats in advance about the bad weather. The LGBTQ+ rights group COC Netherlands is asking people aboard to bring dry clothes and a small towel, and there will be transparent ponchos on board. "The use of umbrellas is discouraged because we have many people on the boat and want to prevent any injuries," COC Netherlands said.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected along the canals. However, setting up a party tent along the route to stay dry is not allowed, a spokesperson from the city of Amsterdam said. "To place an object (such as a tent), one must apply for an object permit." One of the reasons for the permit requirement is to ensure that the objects do not obstruct the emergency services. According to the municipality, people who set up a party tent without a permit run the risk of a fine.

The Canal Parade starts at noon from Oosterdok and proceeds via the Nieuwe Herengracht, Amstel, and Prinsengracht towards Westerdok, where the last boat is expected to arrive around 17:00. The parade will be broadcast live on NPO1. Each of the participating boats will interpret the theme #YouAreIncluded in their own unique way.