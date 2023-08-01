There are no indications that the fire on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway is still raging, the Rijkswaterstaat announced on Tuesday afternoon. However, a spokeswoman said there is a possibility that the fire could flare up again. An inspection by the salvage team revealed that the situation onboard is "still stable." The ship is "still intact" below the waterline and is not listing.

The fire on the Fremantle Highway, a cargo ship sailing under the flag of Panama, started during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday last week. There were 23 crew members on board the vessel. One did not survive. The emergency services rescued the other crew members, pulling some from the water after they had jumped overboard.

According to the Japanese shipping company K-Line, the ship had 3,783 cars on board, including 498 electric cars. All of the vehicles were brand new.

On Monday, the ship was towed to a new, temporary location, 16 kilometers north of the Wadden Sea islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. Upon arrival, the ship was anchored and remains attached to tugboats. The Rijkswaterstaat vessel Arca also remains nearby to intervene if the cargo ship starts leaking oil.

The ultimate goal is to tow the Fremantle Highway to a port. Which port has yet to be determined. This depends on the situation onboard the cargo ship and the expected weather conditions, among other things. The port must also meet certain requirements. For instance, there must be a berth available for a longer period, and a cargo ship with a draft of 10 meters must be able to dock.

Two crew members are still in the hospital, the Japanese shipping company K Line confirmed on Tuesday. They are the captain and the pilot.