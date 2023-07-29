The national weather institute KNMI warns that there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms in the southeast of the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon. In addition, there is also a possibility of hail during the showers. Therefore, Code Yellow applies to the provinces of Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg.

According to Weeronline, the coming weekend will also be dominated by showers. Partly heavy showers, with thunderstorms and even hail possible. But there will also be nice sunny moments with quite pleasant summer weather.

According to Weeronline, the first day of the weekend will start dry and with plenty of sunshine. It will be nice and warm: until Saturday noon, temperatures are expected to be between 20 and 22 degrees. Only near the coast, it will remain a little cooler because of the strong wind.

From then on, however, cloud fields will quickly form, from which active showers will develop nationwide. The strongest showers will also include thunderstorms, which will form mainly in the south and east of the country. In active showers, hail and squalls up to about 70 km/h are also possible.

Furthermore, the KNMI warns that traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by the showers. However, the showers are expected to move out of the country via the east by the end of the afternoon.