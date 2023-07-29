A 24-year-old man choked a police officer during his arrest on Friday night in Eindhoven, the police said on Saturday. He was arrested after driving a delivery van along a road that had been closed off by police because of an accident on Hastelweg earlier in the evening.

Na een korte achtervolging kon de bestuurder van de bestelbus alsnog worden aangehouden. https://t.co/3g4eTyi5AS pic.twitter.com/i1Tx4ReeZA — Omroep Brabant (@omroepbrabant) July 29, 2023

The young driver approached at high speed but failed to see the road closure and drove through the barrier tape, nearly crashing into the burned-out car wreck. Omroep Brabant reported.

The man was arrested for resisting arrest, open violence against a police officer, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the police, the co-driver of the van also intervened in the fight and tried to obstruct the arrest. He attempted to hit a police officer. The police are still looking for the passenger who tried to hit the officer.

Footage from Omroep Brabant shows the driver fighting with an officer lying on the ground. Two other officers pull the perpetrator away from their colleague. After a short chase, the man was arrested. The men had used "serious violence," police said. "We take violence against police officers very seriously and do not tolerate this behavior," it said.

The police investigated an accident in Hastelweg, where a car caught fire when it crashed into a tree. The vehicle occupants, a man and a woman, were injured in the collision. The two were taken to the hospital, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the police.