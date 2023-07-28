A gas explosion destroyed three homes on Hardewijkstraat in Lelystad on Friday morning. No people got hurt, but three cats didn’t survive the blast, Omroep Flevoland reports.

The explosion happened at around 5:00 a.m. in one of the homes, blowing away the home’s front- and rear facades. The two neighboring houses also suffered significant damage. They, too, are uninhabitable, a spokesperson for the fire department told the broadcaster. “Water is running everywhere, the facades are dislocated, and the electricity is broken.”

The residents of the home where the explosion happened are on vacation, so they didn’t get hurt. Their three cats did not survive.

The emergency services evacuated the neighboring homes. Liander shut off the gas in the area and is investigating what caused the gas explosion.