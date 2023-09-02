A person has been arrested in connection with the gas explosion and resulting fire in an apartment in Surinamestraat in Hengelo. This was confirmed by the police on Saturday, De Twentsche Courant Tubantia reported. Two people had been seriously injured in the fire on Wednesday night. Overall, 12 apartments in the Overijssel town were evacuated.

Grote brand in flatgebouw Hengelo, vermoedelijk door explosie https://t.co/gGwiLOHXDu — NOS (@NOS) August 30, 2023

The gas explosion occurred in apartment No. 11. The police investigated the apartment on Thursday and Friday and found that the fire had indeed started there, the AD reported.

The fire was first reported to the emergency services at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Multiple explosions were heard in one of the homes, followed by flames that quickly spread to multiple floors of the building.

The fire department responded in large numbers and quickly escalated the situation to Grip 1, which means that all the responding emergency services coordinate and work under one commanding officer. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 2:00 a.m.

The suspect was himself seriously injured and was sent back and has not yet been questioned by the police. Further investigation will reveal whether the person had anything to do with the fire. A police spokeswoman could not confirm whether the suspect himself was a tenant in the complex, as Tubantia wrote.

Housing association Welbions announced on Friday that residents of the six apartments on the right side of the building can return home. The six apartments on the left side, where the fire raged, were declared temporarily uninhabitable. Temporary housing has been arranged for the residents, according to the housing association.