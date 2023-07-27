Dutch holidaymakers are likely to face heavy traffic on European roads this weekend. The Dutch travel association ANWB warned that drivers in Belgium, France, Germany, and Austria should prepare for considerable delays, particularly on Saturday.

Heavy traffic in France is expected on roads heading south this Saturday, with peak hours expected between 08:00 and 14:00, according to the ANWB. In Germany, the association is forecasting one of the busiest weekends this summer due to the volume of travelers heading out for their vacations and others returning home.

Drivers in Belgium should be aware of construction work near Liège and a potential influx of traffic due to the Formula 1 race taking place on Sunday at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. In Austria, the ANWB predicts delays on roads leading to Slovenia on Saturday.

Switzerland's A2 motorway, particularly before the St. Gotthard tunnel, and routes in Italy leading to Lake Garda and the coast are expected to experience traffic congestion on Saturday.

The association warned Netherlands residents going on holiday by car this summer that the traffic rules have changed in several popular vacation destinations. For example, in many countries, a safety vest and warning triangle are mandatory to take with you in the car. That often also applies to a first-aid kit, spare bulbs, and a fire extinguisher.

France, for example, recently introduced carpool-only lanes. If you are in a carpool lane with fewer than two people in the car, you can face a fine of up to 135 euros. Belgium now reserves some parking lots for certain types of transport at different times. And Spain implemented higher fines for using your phone while driving and lowered the speed limits in cities.

Several countries also banned the use of apps that detect speed cameras like Waze or Flitsmeister.

The ANWB reiterated this warning this year because researchers predict that many more Netherlands residents will opt to drive rather than fly on vacation due to the past year’s chaos at Schiphol and increased prices.