Netherlands residents going on holiday by car this summer, be aware: the traffic rules have changed in several popular vacation destinations, the travelers’ organization ANWB warned in de Telegraaf. Read up to prevent coming home to hefty fines.

“We can’t say it often enough that you have to prepare. Many countries have different (traffic) rules than we do. For example, in many countries, a safety vest and warning triangle are mandatory to take with you in the car. That often also applies to a first-aid kit, spare bulbs, and a fire extinguisher,” Anneleis Tichelaar of the ANWB told the newspaper.

France, for example, recently introduced carpool-only lanes. If you are in a carpool lane with fewer than two people in the car, you can face a fine of up to 135 euros. Belgium now reserves some parking lots for certain types of transport at different times. For example, bicycles can park there during the day, but only cars at night. And Spain implemented higher fines for using your phone while driving and lowered the speed limits in cities.

“Don’t forget to purchase the vignettes and environmental stickers that are necessary to drive on the country’s roads or to drive into a foreign city. No toll vignette or sticker can easily cost you hundreds of euros,” Tichelaar warned.

Several countries also banned the use of apps that detect speed cameras like Waze or Flitsmeister, Tichelaar added. Such bans apply in France, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Switzerland, Turkey, Ireland, and Slovakia took it even further - you are not even allowed to have the app on your phone.

The ANWB reiterates this warning this year because researchers predict that many more Netherlands residents will opt to drive rather than fly on vacation due to the past year’s chaos at Schiphol and increased prices. Though air travel remains a popular option.

Despite a great urge to travel among Netherlands residents this year, about a third haven’t booked their holiday yet.