Many residents of the Netherlands will go on holiday this year, and are increasingly expected to travel by airplane for their vacation. "Holiday intentions are now being converted into concrete bookings," according to the Holiday Sentiment Monitor of the Netherlands Bureau for Tourism and Congresses (NBTC). The percentage of people who have already booked a holiday is now 40 percent, according to the study. That was 25 percent at the beginning of this year.

The study also looked at holidaymakers in Belgium, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. The NBTC said that Europe is the favorite holiday destination for Dutch residents, taking 60 percent of the holidays. The plane is therefore the most frequently chosen mode of transport, at 48 percent, but the car is also a popular way to go on holiday. About 37 percent of those surveyed indicated that they would use a car. The train will only be used by 6 percent of holidaymakers.

The most popular accommodation among holidaymakers is a hotel or guest house, followed by an apartment. Accommodation is also often rented directly from a private individual or secured by using a house belonging to family, friends or acquaintances. Bungalow parks or campsites score relatively high among the Dutch. A quarter of the Dutch are planning to go on holiday in their own country.

Due to the high inflation, many people are adjusting their holiday behavior, the NBTC observed. The changes include going on holiday less often per year, opting for cheaper accommodation or eating out less often. Families in particular choose to save on expenses during the holidays.

NBTC Director Jos Vranken stated that many people are still orienting themselves on a holiday. "So even more holidays will be booked in the next twelve months," he said. This shows that going on holiday remains an important need despite current financial hardships.

The NBTC also noted that the Netherlands remains a popular destination for holidaymakers from Germany and Belgium. According to Vranken, this is good news for the Dutch tourism sector.