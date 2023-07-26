Lightning strikes and stormy weather on Wednesday morning disrupted train traffic on several routes in the Netherlands.

Lightning struck the track between Oss and Den Bosch, according to NS. No trains are running on that route until at least 2:30 p.m. The rail company deployed buses between Oss, Oss West, Rosmalen, ‘s-Hertogenbosh Oost, and ‘s-Hertongenbosch.

Another lightning strike disrupted train traffic between Castellum and Geldermalsen. By 12:30 p.m., train traffic was up and running again and returning to the usual schedule.

Fewer trains were running between Schiphol and Utrecht and Utrecht and Den Bosch, also due to lightning strikes. NS warned of significant delays, but the problems seemed to be largely over by 12:30 p.m.

On Terscheling, a lightning strike set fire to a home, causing significant damage. No one got hurt, Omrop Fryslan reported.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for most of the country, warning of thunderstorms with hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours. The warning was initially in effect until 9:00 a.m., but the meteorological institute later extended it to 11:00 a.m.