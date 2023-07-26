The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning, alerting to thunderstorms hitting most of the Netherlands this morning. The storms may be accompanied by hail, strong winds with gusts up to 80 kilometers per hour, and heavy downpours.

The code yellow warning applies to all provinces except Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, and Limburg. “Outside activities may be hindered,” the KNMI said. The warning is in effect until at least 9:00 a.m. The storms should leave the country to the east during the course of the day.

The public works department Rijkswaterstaat warned that the weather could cause dangerous situations on the road. However, it doesn’t expect a big effect on rush hour given that it is summer vacation.

The cloudy and stormy weather should make room for some sunshine in the course of the afternoon, the KNMI said. Maximums will range between 17 degrees on the Wadden and 21 degrees in the south. Tonight will be dry and sunny.

The rest of the week and weekend will be cloudy, wet, and cool, with more sunshine expected on the weekend. Maximums will be in the low twenties. More thunderstorms are expected on Saturday.

August should start with gradually less rain and warmer temps. Temperatures should begin approaching typical values for the time of year around the second week of August, the KNMI expects.