A cyclist died in a traffic accident in Maria Hoop, Limburg, on Wednesday afternoon, the Limburg police reported on Wednesday. Another cyclist was injured and taken to the hospital.

#Mariahoop - Op de Annendaalderweg vond rond 16.40 uur een ongeval plaats waarbij 2 fietsers en een auto betrokken zijn. De traumaheli is ingezet en de hulpdiensten zijn ter plaatse aanwezig voor hulpverlening en onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/oR3Oqer7tc — Politie Eenheid Limburg (@POL_Limburg) July 26, 2023

The two cyclists were struck by a car around 5:35 p.m. on Annendaalderweg in the small village located on the German border. Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, arrived swiftly on the scene. One of the cyclists succumbed to their injuries. Attempts to resuscitate them were unsuccessful.

The other cyclist was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The circumstances leading to the accident remain unclear. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.