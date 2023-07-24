The KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for the east and southeast of the Netherlands due to thunderstorms. The storms may be accompanied by hail up to 2 centimeters and strong winds, with gusts reaching 65 kilometers per hour, the meteorological institute warned.

The weather warning covers the provinces Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg from noon until 6:00 p.m. The weather might affect traffic and outside activities, according to the KNMI.

“Avoid open water and open areas like meadows,” the KNMI warned. If you’re caught outside during a storm, don’t shelter under trees, don’t use an umbrella, and avoid high points. The thunderstorms should disappear quickly during the early evening.

The rest of the week will be partly- to very cloudy, with rain forecast every day until at least Sunday. There’s a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, and Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Maximums will range between the high teens and low twenties.

From next week, “there is a reasonable chance (approximately 40 percent) of a transition to drier, sunnier, and warmer weather,” the KNMI said.