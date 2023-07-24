Dutch people typically take a three-week summer vacation, Nu.nl reported on Monday. In most instances, employers and employees effectively manage this.

On average, full-time employees in the Netherlands are granted 25 vacation days per year. They have the freedom to choose when to utilize these days off. They also have the option to take a five-week vacation.

A spokesman for the employers' association AWVN clarified, "There is no specific agreement about this in collective bargaining agreements, nor does the law states that it is not allowed." He further explained that employees have the autonomy to manage their vacation days. However, requests for days off could be declined if they conflict with an urgent business need. This could involve staff needs during a specific period, for instance.

Pascal Besselink, an employment lawyer at the legal aid insurer DAS, suggested that the standard practice among employers is to allow a three-week vacation during the summer. This is primarily to ensure adequate staff availability. But it does not mean that taking a longer vacation is impossible. For instance, it could be allowed if someone has many members of their family living abroad they wish to visit.

While there may be differences in opinion, Besselink pointed out that discussions about vacation days rarely lead to workplace conflicts. "After consultation, there is always a solution. Nobody is eager to take such a matter to court."

The AWVN shares this perspective. They affirmed that all parties manage these situations effectively. Employers and employees are adept at finding common ground. This spirit of mutual understanding is also prevalent among colleagues. “That contributes to labor peace in our country,” the spokesperson said.