Early Sunday morning will be marked by heavy wind gusts of 75 to 90 kilometers per hour in some parts of the Netherlands, said the KNMI, the Dutch national meteorological service. The organization issued a Code Yellow weather warning for both Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland to span from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. that day, extending until 11 a.m. for the entire Wadden Islands area.

Coastal regions will be the hardest hit. The weather should be strong enough to disrupt traffic and outdoor activities. “The wind will blow in from the southwest and will decrease slightly in the second half of Sunday morning,” the KNMI said on Friday.

Saturday should see temperatures climb from about 18 degrees Celsius overnight to 22 degrees along the coast, 24 degrees in Groningen, and 25 degrees in the east and south. Moderately strong sustained winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour are expected throughout the day, with a chance of rain increasing in the afternoon.

“It is possible that a strong thunderstorm will develop locally in the (far) east and southeast, with hail and/or (heavy) gusts of wind,” the KNMI said. The wind gusts will pick up strength Saturday evening and the overnight hours, also in the region around the IJsselmeer.

Sunday will see a high temperature ranging from 22 to 24 degrees, and lows in the mid-teens, with a reduced chance of rain. Clouds and sunshine will alternate, along with many gusts of wind, especially in the north.

The week will start at a cooler 21 or 22 degrees, even dipping down to 12 degrees during the early morning hours of Tuesday. However, the mercury will rise back up towards 25 degrees with just a light breeze on Tuesday afternoon. The temperature should remain in the low twenties on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those in the Netherlands from July 21 - 28 can expect “slightly variable weather” with regular periods of sunshine, and also the occasional rain shower. Temperatures will fluctuate above and below the long-term average of 23 degrees during the day, and 14 degrees overnight.