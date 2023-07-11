A 16-year-old swimmer who went missing on Tuesday afternoon was not found during an hours-long search and rescue operation at a beach in Wassenaar. There were two swimmers in trouble in a first report to emergency services made after 5:15 p.m.

Menselijke speurkettingen, jet ski’s, reddingsboten, life guards, drie helicopters en kustbewaking in de branding, alles ivm vermiste tiener bij #Wassenaarseslag. 😢 Een andere zwemmer (man) werd gered door een surfer. pic.twitter.com/x19rLKeCWg — Nynke Vissia 💛🍀 #CertifiedEarthProtector #NoWar (@Zo_Nynke) July 11, 2023

The missing boy was rumored to be a poor swimmer. He went into the water with two friends, who managed to get out of the water on their own, according to Omroep West. A surfer reportedly helped a swimmer in trouble there. The two who made it to shore alerted lifeguards, who then contacted emergency services.

People on the Wassenaarse Slag beach formed a human chain to try to find the missing boy as life guards sprang into action at the scene. They were supported by rescue boats from Dutch rescue service KNRM, and others on jet skis. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and several helicopters were seen circling above the area. A mobile trauma team was also sent to the scene by helicopter.

"Unfortunately, the missing person has not been found. The large-scale search has therefore been stopped," the Haaglanden emergency services office said in a statement just before 8:40 p.m.

Police were reportedly at the Wassenaarse Slag conducting an investigation into what happened. Wassenaarse Slag is west of Wassenaar and north of The Hague in Zuid-Holland.