Rotterdam will host the grand depart of the third Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in August next year - the first time the cycling race kicks off outside France. The first three of the race’s eight stages will be in the Netherlands, with stages one and two ending in The Hague and Dordrecht, the organizers announced.

“We are proud to organize the first foreign Grand Depart of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift together with The Hague and Dordrecht,” Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said. “The tour’s magic spreads far and wide. This unforgettable event will encourage our citizens to get on their bikes and expand their world.”

Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten won the first Tour de France Femmes last year. The race's second edition starts in Clermont-Ferrand later this month, on Sunday, July 23.

“The world hub for women’s cycling was a natural choice to host the biggest bicycle race on Earth,” said Marion Rousse, director of the race. “The last few seasons have been a tale of Dutch ascendancy. Starting from the home of these champions will kindle a great popular celebration. Expect their supporters to turn out in force.”

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will happen from 12 to 18 August. That’s eight stages in seven days because there will be a double stage on August 13 with an afternoon time trial through the streets of Rotterdam. The rest of the route will be unveiled in October.