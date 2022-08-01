Annemiek van Vleuten convincingly won the Tour de France Femmes. After her victory on Saturday, the 39-year-old Dutch cyclist was also the strongest in the final stage on Sunday, which went from Lure to La Super Plance des Belles Filles.

Van Vleuten had a somewhat messy run-up to the final climb and had to change bikes four times. The leader of Movistar remained calm and sped ahead of everyone over 5 kilometers from the finish line. Just like the day before, she was the best climber in the pack by far. Van Vleuten soloed in the Vosges to win the seventh stage, took over the yellow jersey from Marianne Vos, and went into the final stage with a lead of over 3 minutes ahead of compatriot Demi Vollering.

The decisive victory means a lot to Van Vleuten. “I secretly really wanted to win today,” she said to NOS. “To win in yellow and here on this finish was a dream.”

The overall victory was also a bit of a relief to Van Vleuten. “It was not an easy stage and not an easy week. It felt like a super big roller coaster for me,” she said. “I am very proud to be the first winner of this new edition of the Tour de France for women. I hope this is the start of more, that we can build this race into an even bigger one. It is a milestone for me to be on the honors list.”

Vollering tried to make it difficult for Van Vleuten but was no match for the classification leader at La Super Plance des Belles Filles. Vollering crossed the finish line in second place, 30 seconds behind Van Vleuten. Italy’s Silvia Persico was third.

In the standings, 25-year-old Vollering also finished in second place, trailing 3.48. Third place went to the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma, 6.35 behind Van Vleuten.

Vollering won the polka dot jersey for best climber. The green sprinter jersey and the white jersey for best youngster also went to Dutch cyclists - Vos and Shirin van Anrooij.

Van Vleuten won the Olympic time trial in Tokyo last summer. Her honors list also includes the world title on the road in 2018 and the world title time trial in 2017 and 2018.

For the first time since 2009, the women rode an actual stage race through France. Vos then finished third. Leontien van Moorsel won the Frenc stage race for wome in 1992 and 1993.





