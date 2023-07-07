Dutch football legend Edwin van der Sar was hospitalized on Friday after suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage, Amsterdam football club Ajax confirmed. The 52-year-old former goalkeeper recently resigned from his position as CEO at Ajax.

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition,” the team said in a brief statement. They will release more information as it becomes available.

“Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

Despite resigning from the team after their worst finish in 14 years, the Supervisory Board asked him to stay on u til August 1 to transfer his duties to a replacement. He was promoted to the position of CEO after several years as the team’s marketing director.

Van der Sar, made 130 appearances as the goalkeeper for the Dutch men’s national team during a storied football career. Aside from his role at Ajax, Van der Sar currently holds board positions at FIFA, UEFA, and ECA.