Dutch football icon Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning, Amsterdam football club Ajax announced. The 52-year-old former goalkeeper suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage during his vacation in Croatia and was admitted to a hospital. Van der Sar was transported by helicopter to a hospital on Friday afternoon and is staying in the intensive care unit there, De Telegraaf reported.

On Twitter, the Dutch football club wrote that “The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”

Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife.



The former goalkeeper recently resigned from his position as CEO at Ajax. Van der Sar made 130 appearances as the goalkeeper for the Dutch men’s national team during a storied football career. Aside from his role at Ajax, Van der Sar currently holds board positions at FIFA, UEFA, and ECA.