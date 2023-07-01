For snack bars and take-out restaurants, Saturday is an important date. A new deposit system will be introduced for disposable takeaway and delivery meal packages as well as drinks to go starting July 1. This measure is designed to promote the use of reusable cups and containers. However, businesses fear extra costs and hygiene risks.

Businesses can set their own deposit charge for disposable cups and containers. The government has provided the following guidelines: 0.25 euro for a cup, 0.50 euro for a meal container, and 0.05 euro for pre-packaged small portions like vegetables, fruit, nuts, and condiments. In addition to a fee on disposable packaging, business owners will be required to provide an option for reusable packaging. Aside from offering returnable containers with a deposit, they can allow customers to bring their own cups or containers to be filled up at the business.

The measures welcomed by environmental organizations

The government announced the new measure in June this year. “We want to leave the world clean for our children and grandchildren. These new rules will significantly contribute to this goal by drastically reducing waste and litter," State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management wrote. These measures form part of the Netherlands' implementation of the European Directive on single-use plastics.

Environmental organizations warmly received the new plan, but fear it might not be enough to really have an impact on reducing waste and litter. According to the Plastic Soup Foundation, “A deposit is a good first step, but it’s important that more restaurants provide renewable containers. That's the only way,” a spokesperson told NL Times. The organization argued that additional steps need to be taken to make reusable containers the standard. “We should make it more convenient for individuals to bring their own containers,” added the spokesperson.

However, other associations express concern that the measure might not have the desired effects. Noï Boesten from Schone Rivieren expressed his fears that businesses might attempt to circumvent the rule. “There are currently too many loopholes allowing for the use of other types of disposable packaging. Bags and wrappers, for example, are not currently covered by the rules, which could lead to an increase in these forms of products,” he stated.

According to the Recycling Network Benelux (RNB), a deposit on plastic cups and containers is insufficient to encourage consumers to bring their own packaging or opt for reusable ones. "A few extra cents is not a reason for most consumers to avoid choosing the disposable cup. They are used to it," said project assistant Karl Beerenfenger. The environmental organization believes that the offering of reusable packaging should be made mandatory in order to reduce the use of disposable plastic.

Businesses fear extra costs

With this new plan, businesses are encouraged to transition to cardboard or sugarcane packaging in an effort to reduce the use of plastic packaging. However, this might be easier said than done, especially for local snack bars, whose resources are often limited. "Sometimes, you just need plastic. That’s the reality. For greasy items like sauces, plastic is often the only option," said an employee from a snack bar in Amsterdam-Oost.

He expressed concern that these measures might not be well-received by customers. "People will find it hard to accept it, they already complain that everything is too expensive,” he added. "This is a residential area. We have many regular customers who don’t have a lot of money. I can't just ask them to pay more."

A few streets further, a french fries shop expressed less concern about the new measures. "We use very little plastic, so the impact on us is minimal," the owner claimed. However, packaging for sauces also seem to be an issue. "We only use plastic for sauces, and we're still searching for an alternative to that," he added. He remains optimistic that customers will accept the necessary changes. “Everyone knows we will have to get rid of it at some point.”

Meanwhile, at another snack bar down the street, the measures are less welcomed. "Reducing plastic use is good, but why should ordinary people bear the cost?" the woman at the counter wondered. "Everything has become so expensive. People can no longer afford things." In order to avoid confrontations with her customers over the plastic deposit, they decided to use only paper bags. "Fries, frikandels, burgers, and sauce, everything goes in the bag.” She argued that switching to non-plastic packaging introduces significant additional costs for small businesses, which come on top of rising energy and product prices. "People don’t understand how expensive it is,” she added.

At a Surinamese shop in Amsterdam-Oost, one of the owners said they will simply comply with the rules. "It's not ideal, but it's what we have to do. The rule is the rule." She is not concerned about potential customer complaints. "It will be the same everywhere. Everyone has to do it. Even Albert Heijn has to do it. So, people will easily get used to it."

NL Times contacted the hospitality association KHN to ask how the changes will affect restaurant and snackbar owners. KHN replied with a written statement, saying, “This is a major challenge for many hospitality entrepreneurs. According to the association, the new measures will likely lead to increased costs. "Packaging without plastic is generally always more expensive. If you, as a hospitality business owner, switch to reusable alternatives, you will have to invest in reusable products, wash dishes, create storage space, and set up a deposit system." KHN is advocating for financial compensation for the extra costs. "Given the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, there's no extra money available for investment."

Skepticism towards “bring your own” measure

The "bring your own container" measure also seems to generate skepticism. At the french fries shop, the idea of customers bringing their own plates was thought to possibly create complications. "We will probably not implement that. It's just too chaotic," the owner stated. He insisted that hospitality businesses are more likely to continue using their own dishes for practical reasons. "We don’t want customers' personal items here, especially during peak times. Imagine if someone brings a porcelain plate and it drops. What happens then?”

The Association of Professional Fryers (ProFri) declared that the "bring your own" initiative is "totally unworkable" in practice. “I really hope people use their common sense and don’t come to the snack bar with their own dishes,” stated ProFri director Frans van Rooij. “Especially during peak hours, when six to eight orders are being prepared at the same time, there's simply no room for customers' own dishes,” Van Rooij explained. He also voiced concerns about potential hygiene issues. “We have no idea where these pans and trays have been or if the people bringing them could be sick, potentially introducing bacteria or viruses.”

Businesses are also worried about hygiene and food safety regulations. How can we ensure the standards of cleanliness and food safety are maintained when filling or cleaning reusable or "bring your own" containers? "I have no idea what's been done with those dishes – maybe the dog drank from it, or someone washed their feet in it," a snack bar owner from Bussum told NH Nieuws.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Environment, which is responsible for the new measure, the customer is responsible for the hygiene of the food from the moment they accept the food in their own packaging. Entrepreneurs are allowed to refuse any "bring your own" containers if they do not look clean.