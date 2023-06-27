The police arrested a second suspect in the case around the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten. The person is suspected of involvement in disposing of the boy’s body, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Tuesday.

The OM stressed that the person is not suspected of any other criminal offenses in the Gino case. “The suspect has been questioned, and further investigation has taken place,” the OM said. Based on the information gained, the authorities decided to arrest the suspect.

Gino disappeared on June 1 while playing in a park near his sister’s house in Kerkrade. The police issued an Amber Alert, and officers, family, and volunteers spent days searching for the boy. Early on June 4, the police arrested Donny M. They found Gino’s body near M.’s house in Geleen after the man told the police where to look.

M. is accused of abducting, drugging, sexually abusing, and killing Gino. The investigation against him is still ongoing. In May, the OM revealed in a pre-trial hearing that they were investigating fingerprints on the garbage bags used to dump Gino’s body and clothes. The fingerprints didn't belong to M. or his ex-girlfriend.