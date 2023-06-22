Over 20 European consumer groups accused KLM and sixteen other airlines of greenwashing with “misleading” claims that it is possible to fly “green” or “sustainably.” They’ve filed a complaint with the European Commission and the network of national consumer authorities CPC, RTL Nieuws reports.

According to the consumer organizations, these airlines offer customers the option to pay extra to “offset” or “neutralize” their CO2 emissions by planting trees or contributing to the development of sustainable jet fuel.

But these strategies can’t prevent the greenhouse gas emissions caused by the flight, the groups said. And customers who paid to fly “green” should therefore get that extra money back.

In April, the Dutch regulator AFM criticized the trade in “carbon credits” - compensating for CO2 emissions by protecting jungles or planting trees. According to the AFM, there are no guarantees that companies can actually achieve the promises they make. If the forest is cut down at a later point, the CO2 emissions aren’t neutralized at all. There are also no guarantees that sustainable jet fuel will become a reality.

The complaint is aimed at 17 airlines, including KLM, Lufthansa, Air France, and Ryanair.