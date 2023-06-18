A 56-year-old man from Tilburg was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly threatening a father with a knife who was walking with his 4-year-old daughter through a park in Brabant-Noord. Other people, including children, were also threatened and were shocked after the attack, the police said.

The 56-year-old suspect cycled through Spoorpark in the city center around noon, according to the police. With a knife in his hand, he allegedly threatened the father. However, the man knew the suspect and called the police.

The suspect then rode away on his bicycle, after which officers apprehended him a short time later near Piushaven. During his arrest, a knife and scissors were found on the man. The man is being held for further investigation.

During the threat in the park, the man from Tilburg allegedly also addressed children, the police reported. "In the process, he is also said to have made threats while holding a knife in his hands.” Anyone who was also threatened or witnessed it is urged to contact police.