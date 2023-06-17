State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen will make another "ultimate attempt" to counteract the months-long disruption of the train connection between Amsterdam and London, according to her letter to the Tweede Kamer. On Wednesday, the State Secretary had already made an "ultimate attempt", but it failed.

Heijnen visited Amsterdam Central Station on Wednesday intending to find a solution, but that has now been delayed. She did so together with Eurostar, ProRail, NS, UK Border Force, the Royal Military Police, the municipality of Amsterdam, and the Rover travelers' association.

The problem with the Eurostar train service is that passport control can no longer take place in the Amsterdam departure area because of a renovation at Amsterdam Central Station.

In a new effort, the Secretary of State is having the possibility of keeping the current boarding point open longer and speeding up the construction of the new departure point in the coming months. That way, the Eurostar could simply continue to depart from Amsterdam Central Station.

If it turns out that the train can no longer depart from Amsterdam, Heijnen wants to examine "how to minimize the impact on passengers." In doing so, she suggests changing trains in Rotterdam or Brussels.