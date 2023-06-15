The police are searching in and around the recreational lake de Lithse Ham in Lith, Noord-Brabant, for a missing 6-year-old boy. Abdyraham Ashirov disappeared on Wednesday evening, and the police fear he may have ended up in the water.

The child was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday near De Lithse Ham. Abdyraham is about 1.25 meters tall with black hair and brown eyes. “He can be recognized with two vertical red stripes on both sides over the length of the trunk leg. He may be on foot,” the police said.

The police are combing the village, and a police helicopter is searching by air. The fire department is searching in the water.

Anyone with information about Abdyraham’s whereabouts can contact the police.