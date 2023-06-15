The police rescued four hostages in Sittard during the early hours of Wednesday morning. A naked, bound man managed to escape and lead the police to his companions, held against their will at a business premises on Handelsstraat, De Limburger reported.

The naked man, with his hands tied up, showed up at another business on Handelsstraat on Tuesday evening. The people there called the police. The man told the police that three more people were being held hostage in the building he escaped from.

The police raided the building on Handelsstraat at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They found three people held against their will. According to De Limburger, they may have been tortured.

The police freed the hostages and arrested seven people - six men and one woman. They are in restricted custody, their lawyers confirmed to De Limburger. That means the suspects can only have contact with their lawyers, and neither the police nor lawyers can comment on the case.

According to the newspaper, the circumstances surrounding the hostage situation are still very unclear. For example, it seems that not all suspects know each other.

Several people work and live in the building on Handelsstraat. Locals told De Limburger that the police raid did not surprise them. One resident said he had reported suspicious cars and movements on the street to the police several times.