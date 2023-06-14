The Turkish authorities arrested 23 people in five provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul, as part of a large anti-drug operation. According to the Turkish newspaper Millyet, the suspects are linked to the fugitive Dutch organized crime fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos.”

Uyuşturucu tacirlerine büyük operasyon.



5 ilde ‘uyuşturucu gelirini aklayanlara’ yönelik MASAK destekli operasyonda 1 milyar Türk Lirası üzerindeki mal varlığına el konuldu. 23 şüpheli gözaltına alındı. pic.twitter.com/w0lgyBkG6z — TRT HABER (@trthaber) June 13, 2023

The suspects are suspected of belonging to an international criminal organization that trades cocaine and launders money in several European countries, primarily the Netherlands. An investigation of more than two years preceded the arrests, the Turkish Interior Ministry reported.

In addition to the arrests, the Turkish police seized over 100 million Turkish lira (about 4 million euros) in cash and jewelry.

Sources told the Dutch newspaper AD that one of the suspects is Abdullah Alp U., an important business partner and brother-in-law of Bolle Jos.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM) would not comment to NOS about the arrests in Turkey. “Of course, they know that we are very much looking for him. He is internationally registered, and we have offered a reward. But it is really not up to us to say anything about the operation,” the spokesperson told the broadcaster.