The first regional heat wave of the year has arrived in the Netherlands, Weeronline reports. The first is at the Woensdrecht weather station, where it was 30.1 degrees at 1:10 p.m. This meets the definition of a heat wave.

For a heat wave, it must be 25 degrees or more for five days in a row, and of those, it must reach 30 degrees or more on three days. On Wednesday, a summer day with more than 25 degrees was already recorded in Woensdrecht. On Friday, the temperature was over 30 degrees. That was also the first regional tropical day of the year. On Saturday and Sunday, there were also temperatures above 30 degrees.

According to Weeronline, there will be a heat wave in more places on Monday. Several stations still need to reach a fifth day of 25 degrees, while other locations still need to reach a tropical 30 degrees to meet the requirement for a heat wave. The chances of an official heat wave (in De Bilt) are not that high, as tropical temperatures were not reached on Friday and this will also not be the case on Monday. Last year there were two regional heat waves. The first one was then only in August. However, there was an official heat wave last summer in De Bilt.

The heat protocol of Rijkswaterstaat will also be in force on Monday. On Sunday, the protocol applies to the whole country. On Monday, however, it will be in force in all provinces except Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe. This protocol means that road users who have a breakdown on the road will be helped immediately.

The heat protocol will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. It was also in effect on Saturday in most provinces due to tropical temperatures. As soon as there is a high probability that it will be 30 degrees or warmer, Rijkswaterstaat will enforce the protocol.

Rijkswaterstaat considers it undesirable for stranded road users to have to wait a long time in the sun for a towing service in high temperatures. Therefore, the organization is working to ensure that on such hot days, a towing service takes road users with breakdowns to a place with facilities, such as a gas station, as quickly as possible.

Road users are advised to be well prepared and alert in the heat and to carry enough drinking water. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is also advisable to carry an umbrella. They can be used while waiting for a road inspector or the towing service.

In addition, expert Jaco van Wezel from Weeronline advises to not leave children and animals for too long in the car. “With the very hot and sunny weather we are experiencing, a stationary car can turn into a baking oven in a short time. This is dangerous for humans and animals. So do not leave children and animals in the car, not even for a few minutes.”